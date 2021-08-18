“Futures were stuck in the middle between a little strength in the wheat markets and weakness in the soybean market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “It was another day of no major trading news that would get the market excited enough to trade out of its ranges. The ethanol report was disappointing with the 6th straight week of production declines.”
“Corn futures ended higher in a narrow range and on reduced volume,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Approaching US harvest and slow new crop US export demand offers resistance. Fact USDA dropped US 2021 corn yield more than expected and so far Pro Farmer tour is not finding corn yields above USDA guess offers support.”