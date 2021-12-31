Corn starts the final day of 2021 ¼ to 1 cent per bushel lower. The sell off yesterday brought the front months back below $6 per bushel with 9- to 10 ¾-cent losses. Some rain in southern Brazil and year end profit taking/asset allocation moves got the blame for the weakness, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Argentina’s corn plantings were last estimated at 71% complete. This compares to 60% last week and 80% on average, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Conditions were 58% G/E versus 76% last week and 17% last year.