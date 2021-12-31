 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn starts the final day of 2021 ¼ to 1 cent per bushel lower. The sell off yesterday brought the front months back below $6 per bushel with 9- to 10 ¾-cent losses. Some rain in southern Brazil and year end profit taking/asset allocation moves got the blame for the weakness, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Argentina’s corn plantings were last estimated at 71% complete. This compares to 60% last week and 80% on average, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Conditions were 58% G/E versus 76% last week and 17% last year.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Fundamentally, corn remains bullish through at least the 2022-2023 marketing year, making it an attractive hold for investors. But both the na…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended lower and U.S. corn ethanol demand is at a pace that would exceed the USDA goal by 100 to 150 million bushels, according to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets saw a key reversal today, but drought remains in South America. Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said rainfall deficits have "nearly…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Strength in the soy complex has continued supporting the corn market, as dryness in southern Brazil limits any losses that might be found, Ami…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

CHS Hedging’s Ami Heesch said corn is seeing spillover weakness from crude oil as prices drew additional pressure from forecasts of rain in So…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn found support after yesterday’s drop with energy demand and inflation concerns helping to boost the market, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Most look for USDA to raise US 2021/22 corn demand on Jan 12, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Following the Christmas break, corn resumes where it left off, rising 6 to 7 cents in early Monday action, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Farmer selling continued today with the board a little bit higher, basis remains strong but seeing some weakness from ethanol plants,” Nick P…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News