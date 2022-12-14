People are also reading…
“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “CH range was 6.46-6.53. Corn futures are trying to find value with export and ethanol demand slowing versus tight old crop supplies and dry Argentina and S Brazil weather. Brazil December exports were near 6.8 mmt vs 3.4 last year.”
“The corn market traded lower on lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The March contract traded between its 10 & 20-Day moving averages of $6.47 & $6.57, after dipping a ¼ cent below its 10-Day MA but failed to continue the descent.”