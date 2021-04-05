 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

“Our weather guys April Midwest forecast is warm with mostly normal rains,” ADM Investor Services said. “Summer 2021 forecast calls for normal to above temps. Rain could be below normal in north plains and south plains with normal rains in the Midwest. Some could see drier late July and August.”

Today's mixed trade came as old crop fell and new crop contracts rose, CHS Hedging said. "Despite strong new crop prices, producer activity seemed light as many are more focused on the upcoming planting season," they said. 

