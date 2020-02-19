“Prices have been trading sideways for so long that all critical moving averages are now within a nickel of each other,” Stewart-Peterson said after yesterday’s close in the corn markets. They said that technical resistance is just overhead the market, and more sideways trade is expected until any major news comes through.
“Significant resistance comes in from $3.89 ¾-3.93 ½, this pocket represents the top end of the recent range and the 50-day moving average,” Blue Line Futures said. “It’s a big ask and we wouldn’t hold our breath this week, but a breakout above that resistance pocket would likely spark a bigger short covering rally.”