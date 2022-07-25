 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn Futures start the week double digits higher, getting support from a strong wheat market and the uncertainty regarding Black Sea exports.

The GEFS is watching a strong ridge of high pressure to develop over the central United States next week and by the end of next week the ridge will be over the heart of the Midwest. The weather service says the ridge is quite strong producing excessive heat, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Meanwhile, rains for this week are expected to be focused mostly on the southern half of the Corn Belt while most of Iowa and north is expected to be dry, Bryant Anderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

