The Hightower Report, says, the corn market “has struggled to find positive news”, but some thawing in the trade negotiations with China may help. Corn found early support yesterday from a rebound in the Brazilian currency, but ”faded after the release of a disappointing export sales report,” the Hightower Report said.
The U.S. EPA Chief announced that the agency is working to address industry concerns over new biofuel blending rules. A new EPA plan with 2020 blending mandates may be delivered to the White House by the end of the week, Allendale said.