Corn fell to within 3 cents of its pre- USDA acreage report low, but as long as wheat finds additional buying above $5.40 in SRW lead-month, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics expects a more positive price for corn in August.
Ethanol production is “surprisingly higher,” said Joe Lardy. Production was up 50,000 bpd to 958,000 bpd. “Production is now back to pre-COVID-19 levels we last saw in September,” said Lardy of CHS Hedging.
Weekly export sales for new crop corn reported this morning were 638,700 metric tons in the upper range of estimates between 400,000 and 1 million metric tonnes, Lardy said.