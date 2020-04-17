“Corn futures traded higher. Futures had become oversold and lack of farmer selling was beginning to offer support to nearby futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “U.S. Midwest weather forecast suggest the U.S. Midwest could see warmer and drier weather next week. This could help planting but also limit farmer selling.”
“The national average corn basis from cmdtyView was 28.77 cents under May on April 17, which is the strongest since March 26,” Barchart.com reported. “The price decline has dried up cash selling interest, and those still in the game are beginning to need inventory.”