Corn markets had a down day. “The corn market was on the defensive from a bout of profit taking and better than expected crop conditions, despite crop worries over Brazil’s second corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are ideas that the total Brazil corn crop could dip below 90.0 mmt.”

“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA rating of US 2021 corn crop was higher than expected… CN dropped from contract highs near 7.35 to a recent low near 6.02 on good US spring weather and talk that final US 2021 corn acres could increase to as high as 96.8 million versus USDA guess of 91.1.”

