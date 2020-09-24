“Net export sales 2.139M metric tons for 2020-21 – China primary buyer,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Some positive developments but harvest front and center. In the 6-10 day forecast, U.S. western Corn Belt will experience best harvest weather. Ethanol production last week fell 2.2% to 906K barrels a day, down 4% from last year.”
“Also in the report, USDA noted a 62,000 MT optional origin corn sale to Argentina and a 30,000 MT optional origin sale to Ukraine,” Brugler Marketing said. “Total optional origin sales outstanding are 682,200 MT. Total outstanding sales are over half of last year’s total exports, with 811 mln bu. of unshipped sales through Sept 17.”