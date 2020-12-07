Corn futures moved higher today despite lack of new sales and COVID concerns, ADM Investor Services said. However, weekly soybean export action helped support the corn market. “Talk of drier than normal S Brazil and Argentina weather should help push corn futures higher,” they said.
“Prices drew additional support from ideas that the USDA will show a reduction in the South American corn crop from extensive bouts of dry weather condition,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The next Supply and Demand report is released Thursday.