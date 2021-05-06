“Corn traded higher throughout the course of Thursdays session, with new contract highs set in both the old a new crop months,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn futures are now trading at levels not seen in the past 8 years. Prices continue to be driven by dryness in South America, as well as domestically.”
Traders are watching export trends. “With export sales already at record high levels for delivery in the current crop here it is likely new export sale activity for after September 1 delivery is likely,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This was echoed last week when China was a noted buyer for the new marketing year.”