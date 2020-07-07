The corn market is trading lower on profit taking and position squaring ahead of the USDA report on Friday and hearing that some rain will be around this week, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Following the rally in corn prices spurred by the Acreage and Grain Stocks reports, the market turns to weather forecasts and the upcoming WASDE report for price formation over the short term, according to University of Illinois agricultural economist Todd Hubbs. Corn prices already reflect lower acreage and weaker demand, so subsequent rallies in corn prices rely on the weather. “The prospect of the market building a weather premium seems high over the next week given the current weather forecast,” he said.