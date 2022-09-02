People are also reading…
Ukraine prices are weighing on world prices. Particularly, Ukraine fob corn prices near $2.60 for Oct versus U.S has weighed on corn futures. Ukraine export pace is slow but China and S. Korea are buying Ukraine corn. Grain movement from farm to port is slow given transportation cost near $1.00 to 1.50 /bushel corn price to farmer $1.00-1.50/bu., said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Futures trade is higher this morning, bouncing back from three straight sessions that have been lower and from the highest point of the week which was on Monday. “The outside macro influence has hurt corn this week as crude oil is sharply lower and equity markets have fallen hard,” Bryant Sanderson CHS Hedging said this morning.