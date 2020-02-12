March corn closed up 3 ¼ cents to $3.83, while May corn closed up 3 cents to $3.87. Hightower says “while corn prices continued their coiling price action within a 9-cent trading range for the 10th session in a row, they were able to lift clear of their recent lows with a moderate gain.”
ADM Ag Market View says corn future are becoming oversold, and “U.S. farmers have become reluctant cash sellers.” Weekly ethanol production was down from a week ago, but is still higher than at this point in 2019.