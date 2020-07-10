As U.S. futures prices rally, the world cash price gets further in the rearview mirror with Argentina now offering corn for 50 cents under U.S. offers. That is the widest spread of the year and is a clear indication of why U.S. corn exports stink, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Corn is trading fractionally higher ahead of this morning’s WASDE report release. Prices were 1 1/4 to 3 cents higher yesterday despite a 4 cent per bushel retreat in the afternoon, Brugler Marketing said.