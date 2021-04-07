 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of the day but within the recent trading range,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The focus continues to be on Friday’s report, and farmer activity.”

“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower than expected USDA estimate of US 2021 corn acres is offering support to CZ near 4.80. Some feel domestic end users may lack summer coverage and are beginning to bid up for corn. US farmers may be reluctant sellers over next 6-8 weeks as they plant the 2021 crop.”

