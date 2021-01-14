The corn market is seeing mixed trade to open the day with front months trading “slightly higher,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Higher trade is expected to continue with gains limited from technicals,” she said.
The gap from yesterday’s follow-through strength has been partially closed “and is likely to be an active bearish target the rest of the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For now, the market is showing signs of exhausting the rally and will need a steady dose of supportive rhetoric to fuel further gains.”