 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

The corn market is seeing mixed trade to open the day with front months trading “slightly higher,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Higher trade is expected to continue with gains limited from technicals,” she said.

The gap from yesterday’s follow-through strength has been partially closed “and is likely to be an active bearish target the rest of the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For now, the market is showing signs of exhausting the rally and will need a steady dose of supportive rhetoric to fuel further gains.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. corn prices traded higher last week and at new seven-year highs. Some analysts look for carryout to be closer to 1.4 billion bushels vers…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Argentina’s government said on Thursday it would review a decision to temporarily suspend corn exports after a meeting between the farming min…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market continues to move higher on tighter than expected stocks, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on a bout of positioning ahead of the USDA report and also due to a strong U.S. dollar, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn traded mixed today, breaking $5 briefly then falling back, as Argentia plans to reevalutate plan to stop corn exports until March, said C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The big surprise yesterday was the large revisions to the U.S. corn balance sheets, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The government cut th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Northern Argentina received notable rain over the weekend, but more dryness is expected. Meanwhile that country’s farmers continue their sales…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Today’s estimate for corn is for quarterly stocks to come in at 11.951 bln bushels, with ending stocks for the U.S. at 1.599 bln bushels

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

March corn contracts are trading below $5 again, as the market waits the Supply and Demand report coming out next Tuesday, Total Farm Marketin…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News