“The mainstream of support from corn continues to come from the ethanol market, but the new coronavirus variant has some concerned about the effects it could have on this sector,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
In South America, favorable conditions for corn planting and establishment are being reported in central Brazil, while dryness over southern Brazil is causing some stress.
“Recent showers are seen benefiting corn planting and establishment in Argentina, but dryness will become a concern shortly,” Total Farm Marketing said.