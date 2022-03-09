 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

The weakness in crude oil markets and “improved conditions in some parts of South America” led to pressure on the corn market today, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

In today’s WASDE, U.S. corn ending stocks were pegged at 1.44 bln bushels, down from 1.54 last month. World ending stocks were marked at 300.97 mln tonnes, down from 302.22 mln tonnes last month.

“The big change was in U.S. exports,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. Exports increased by 75 mln to 2.5 bln and a 25 mln jump in ethanol demand.

