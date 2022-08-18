Corn markets opened higher last night, but reversed course into the morning. This is a part of continued volatility “on the ever-changing weather forecasts,” CHS Hedging said.
People are also reading…
Drought has hit much of the German corn crop, ADM Investor Services said, which may spur “massive yield losses.” “Because of a lack of fodder for livestock, more corn that was originally intended for grain production is being harvested as silage.”
Ethanol production dropped 39,000 barrels per day last week, the lowest production number in three months.