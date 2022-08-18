 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

Corn markets opened higher last night, but reversed course into the morning. This is a part of continued volatility “on the ever-changing weather forecasts,” CHS Hedging said.

People are also reading…

Drought has hit much of the German corn crop, ADM Investor Services said, which may spur “massive yield losses.” “Because of a lack of fodder for livestock, more corn that was originally intended for grain production is being harvested as silage.”

Ethanol production dropped 39,000 barrels per day last week, the lowest production number in three months.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

WASDE report today showed the USDA drop the corn yield to 175.4 bu./acre vs. 175.9 expected and 177.0 in July. Ending stocks were at 1.388 bil…

Corn

Crop consultant Dr. Cordonnier cut his corn yield forecast by 1 bu to 173 bu per acre amid the continued deterioration of crop condition ratin…

Corn

Corn markets reacted to cooler temperatures for this week. “The corn market traded lower on cooling temperatures across much of the US Midwest…

Corn

Traders remain concerned with the harsh weather in Europe which could drive production even lower. In addition, Brazilian corn production was …

Corn

Weak China economic data is weighing on corn futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today. Further, weather forecasts this week ca…

Corn

Corn markets were up overnight as weather concerns persist, in addition to ideas that the USDA is going to lower corn yield in tomorrow’s repo…

Corn

Tight global feed grain supplies offer support to corn futures after U.S. harvest and into South America 2023 harvest. This could increase dem…

Corn

The WASDE report is this Friday with the average trade for the new crop yield at 175.9 vs. 177.0 in July. Ending stocks are expected to be at …

Corn

“December corn traded moderately higher on the session as traders remain concerned with the harsh weather in Europe which could drive producti…

Corn

Corn “is expected to remain volatile,” CHS Hedging said. Rain in the forecast should “help finish the crop,” but energy markets are pressuring…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News