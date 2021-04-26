 Skip to main content
Corn

“The corn market has been on quite the tear lately with today’s move pushing the gains in the last week for May futures up over $1.44 and December up over $1.20,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Contract highs made a long ways into the deferred months as we see multi-year highs. Demand remains strong with inspections at 1.95 MMT; estimates from 1.1-1.7 MMT.”

“Nearby May and July corn futures contracts traded up the daily price limit,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of lower Brazil 2021 crop, higher U.S...exports, higher U.S. domestic use and basis levels and a drier than normal U.S. summer pushed futures higher. For now, May weather should help U.S. corn planting.”

