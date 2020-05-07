This morning’s sale of corn to China helped draw support for the corn market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Cold weather coming across the Midwest this weekend is also adding to some support.
Planting is still fast across the Midwest, but with rains hitting in the middle of the week, expect progress to not be as much as the previous weeks, Stewart-Peterson said. “In the big picture, there are only a few events that could really rally prices,” they said. “One is weather, and the second would be unexpectedly strong demand if COVID-19 rapidly declines. A third item would be strong buying by China. The odds don’t favor any of these occurring, at least not at this time.”