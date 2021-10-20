Corn markets are trading higher on the “borrowed strength” from the wheat markets and soy complex and “demand optimism,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Cash markets firm on slowed harvest activity in parts of the US Midwest where there have been rain showers.”
There was talk that farmers may have increased their cash sales today, ADM Investor Services said. That comes as ethanol margins are positive “and the fact that U.S. pipeline may not get filled before the end of harvest,” which has helped prices rally.