Corn

To start the week, corn futures were up overnight led by the bean complex.

“Overall strength from crude oil trade and talk of a decline in omicron cases are offering support,” Total Farm Marketing said.

China could be a buyer of U.S. corn soon, due to lower South American supplies.

“This could offset higher weekly ethanol stocks and the fact last week China cancelled U.S. corn sales,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.

The possibility and timing of a Ukrainian/Russian conflict could have an impact on global trade flows, particularly in the spring and summer, CIH said in its monthly corn margin report. Ukraine is projected by the USDA to be the fourth largest corn exporter this year. The possibility of disruption in supply chains in and out of the region in the event of a conflict has built risk premium into the marketplace, CIH said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Trade was caught off guard today when China cancelled previous corn bookings of 380,000 metric tons, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Export sales to China struggle this year compared to last year as they have favored Ukrainian corn imports due to cheaper prices from their re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn earlier this morning shows small signs of strength but faded into the coffee break,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. In his morning out…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were down overnight following yesterday’s news that “U.S. ethanol stocks rose 5.6%, higher than trade estimates and a disappointm…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Despite a firm start to the day, corn switched direction to finish with double-digit losses in some contracts. Estimates for China’s imports o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures continue to see new buying on talk of the lower 2022 South American crop. “Not only is the 2021/22 corn and soybean situation get…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures overnight made new highs to start the week as South American corn crop losses could reach 20 mmt, and U.S. 2021/22 carryout could…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The USDA announced a large export sale for 132,000 MT of new crop beans (’22-’23 marketing year) to China this morning, according to Alan Brug…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Early markets showed corn with green across the board but that could be fading, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There are continued concerns about Ukraine exports if Russia invades, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, corn prices are overbought whic…

