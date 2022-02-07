To start the week, corn futures were up overnight led by the bean complex.
“Overall strength from crude oil trade and talk of a decline in omicron cases are offering support,” Total Farm Marketing said.
China could be a buyer of U.S. corn soon, due to lower South American supplies.
“This could offset higher weekly ethanol stocks and the fact last week China cancelled U.S. corn sales,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.
The possibility and timing of a Ukrainian/Russian conflict could have an impact on global trade flows, particularly in the spring and summer, CIH said in its monthly corn margin report. Ukraine is projected by the USDA to be the fourth largest corn exporter this year. The possibility of disruption in supply chains in and out of the region in the event of a conflict has built risk premium into the marketplace, CIH said.