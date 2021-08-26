 Skip to main content
Corn

“A lot of rain on the radar today is impressive, yet likely late for many to do much good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rain on August 26 is still welcomed. As we indicated earlier in the week, the crop progress showed that corn was maturing quickly and with high temperatures that will likely continue.”

“More export sales announced, but Dec futures were again pushed below their 50-day moving average on the close,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spreads did react more positively today, with Z/Z up 5 ¾. Conab estimates 2021/22 Brazil corn production at 116 MMT vs USDA at 118 MMT, with acreage up 3.9%.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

