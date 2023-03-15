Related to this story

Corn

Corn futures dropped after the USDA lowered U.S. corn export 75 mln bushels. The USDA new corn export estimate is down 29% from last year vers…

Corn

“The corn market finished higher, recovering from a week of lower trade and rumors the U.S. may be picking up some export business,” Bryant Sa…

Corn

The corn market is trading lower in thin trade as trade awaits the release of USDA data later this morning. “Fresh supportive news is lacking,…

Corn

The market remains in a steep downtrend, and with a bearish tilt to outside markets and a huge net long position from fund traders, the market…

Corn

Corn futures have dropped from overnight highs. Corn had rallied after USDA announced 612 mt U.S. corn to China.