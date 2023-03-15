People are also reading…
On Wednesday traders were watching news of a large export announcement to China, as well as the technical picture. “Nearby corn was higher today, aided by another large export announcement to China, but new crop December formed a hook reversal lower on the day,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Ethanol production last week increased to 1,014 tbd, up from 1,010 tbd the previous week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There was 102 mln bu. of corn used in the production process, slightly below the pace needed to reach the USDA corn usage forecast. Ethanol inventories surged to 26.4 thousand barrels, the highest level in nearly 1 year.”