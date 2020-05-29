"The rally seemed to be primarily chart based as short fund traders were not making money,” Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group said. “There might have been some buying of Corn against selling of Soybeans on concerns over how the US might retaliate for the Chinese moves on Hong Kong. Some traders noted that the Brazilian Real was weaker.”
Increased selling in the U.S. “and a lack of follow through” caused corn prices to trade lower, ADM Investor Services said. “Most feel the warmer temps could help crops.”