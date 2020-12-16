Corn is higher this morning, continuing its grind higher for the week so far, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The weekly ethanol production and inventory numbers will be released this morning. The market is looking to see if production can continue its strong pace of the past couple weeks.
The corn market has held up well although volumes have back off quite a bit, aid Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Some of the South American estimates have declined.
