Corn

Corn

Corn futures were mixed overnight, but are up slightly this morning, “taking back some of Tuesday’s losses,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

“Trade is expected to be quiet as we await the report on Thursday,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today.

High fertilizer prices may be going higher. The Chinese government has effectively banned phosphate exports through June 2022. China accounts for almost one third of the trade. This is bad news for those highly dependent on those tons, including Australia, said John Payne of the Daniels Trading Division of Stonex.

