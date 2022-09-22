People are also reading…
“Corn futures managed a small gain in a relatively tight range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Continued uptrend in USD offers resistance while bottoming action in Crude may also be offering equal support. There was some concern that drop in weekly US ethanol production could signal lower domestic travel as summer ends and school begins.”
“Corn is working on a quiet inside day of trading, with well-defined support and resistance areas to keep an eye on,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ethanol production last week was down 62,000 bpd, to 901,000 bpd, which is the lowest in 18 months. Ethanol stocks declined 342,000 bbls to 22.5 mln barrels, which is the smallest inventory for this year."