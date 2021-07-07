“The corn market held support at the bottom of its wedge pattern, but the 20 day moving average in the December contract has crossed below the 50 day for the first time in the rally from last August,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The noon run of weather models appeared to reduce forecasted precipitation amounts but kept the heat at bay through the 6-10 day period.”
“Corn traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel that most of the US corn crop is now made and except for states of ND,SD, MN and West IA, crops are far enough along and a normal July forecast could suggest higher yields in the east. NASS rated OH crop 80% G/E, NE 85, TN 79 and improved ratings in IA, MI and WI.”