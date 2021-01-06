 Skip to main content
Corn

Weekly corn export inspections were 913,000 metric tons versus estimates of 750,000 to 1.3 million tons, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

Corn futures may need to follow strength in soybeans to ensure higher U.S. 2021 acres, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. There is new talk that spring wheat farmers could switch intended wheat acres to corn or soybeans. If that all is not enough, there are forecasts that La Nina could continue into 2021 and impact negatively north hemisphere 2021 weather including a drier-than-normal U.S. summer.

