With farmer selling still lighter than expected for mid-harvest, basis levels continue to hold together, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. His outlook is for corn prices to stay flat to 2 cents better as the market waits for additional export demand.
Some farmers are taking corn right to the elevator, others are waiting a little, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. He thinks farmers should be proactive when prices are $4/bu. “It’s a good price point for many. It’s a good opportunity to put a little bit of a floor in the market in the least,” he said.