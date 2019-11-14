Corn has been dealing with a “quiet week” after last week’s technical break. “We think the bears have a little bit of an advantage until they can achieve consecutive closes out above,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. While supply issues exist, a lack of demand is counteracting that.
“Hopes of increased feed demand and decent ethanol production and stocks numbers” helped prices move slightly higher today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Harvest activity could be tough with forecasts of warmer temperatures across the US Midwest this weekend,” she added.