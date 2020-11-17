U.S. Corn prices are the cheapest in the world. They need to rally to slow demand on a smaller carryover or farmers need to plan to plant more in 2021, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Corn futures rose towards a 15-month high of $4.23 a bushel this week and are up more than 36% from a $4-low touched on August 7, “supported by a strong pace of export sales mostly to China and tighter supplies, TradingEconomics.com said this morning.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging is calling for higher trade on demand optimism and weaker U.S. dollar today.