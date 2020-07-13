The corn market traded lower on a wetter weather outlook and left over pressure from last week’s USDA report, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
December corn futures have done a round trip, erasing majority of the gains from the quarterly USDA report, according to Blue Line Futures. Weather premium has evaporated, which should not be much of a surprise.
Private exporters reported large export sales on Friday to the USDA of 1,365,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to China, 765,000 tons of old crop and 600,000 tons of new crop, Allendale said.