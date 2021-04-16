Yesterday’s new high stands at $5.17 for the 2021 new crop contract. “Historically tight ending stocks and the farmers’ reluctance to plant in cooler soil conditions this week keep prices supported at the mid-point of this month,” Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Report today.
Meanwhile, the 6 to 10 day forecast for southern Brazil has turned wetter. The US weather in the Corn Belt is expected to remain cool and dry for the next week with any rain events expected be very little, Sanderson said.
Also in South America, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange increased their corn output forecast by 1 MMT. BAGE cited higher than expected yields as harvest reached 14% complete. These numbers are still below USDA, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.