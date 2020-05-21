Corn saw a narrow range today as the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches. Favorable planting weather put pressure on prices and weekly export sales “were disappointing,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“There may be some prevent acres in the Dakotas, but we don’t believe enough presently to suggest a significant supportive factor for price,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Funds are holding a large net short position heading into the summer which could help fuel a bounce, but so far even recovering energy prices cannot spark much in the way of short covering.”