New crop corn futures continued to slip lower overnight on follow-through downward momentum before getting back to Tuesday’s settlement price levels. Traders will watch weekly ethanol stats out later this morning, and exports tomorrow for news, Total Farm Marketing said today.
July corn futures dropped on massive technical selling as chart formation suggest a drop below $6, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
New crop corn prices are down 19% from their May 7th high. They continue to be pressured by rain in the forecast and concerns that planted acres could be higher than the USDA estimates, said Patti Uhrich. “Steady to lower trade on favorable weather in many areas of the Cornbelt and fund selling,” is her outlook for today.