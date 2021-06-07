“Corn gapped higher to start the week, trading roughly 25 cents higher on the overnight session as weather forecasts are causing many in the market to question whether USDA’s expected yield of 179.5 bu/acre is achievable,” Bryant Sanderson CHS Hedging said. The outlook is for stronger prices as the weather forecasts continue to provide support, Sanderson said.
For the month to date, corn is up 37 ¼, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors.
Hot and dry may weather drive crop conditions lower for Western Corn Belt and drive prices higher, The Hightower Report said today.