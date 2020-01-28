Corn will draw from some uncertainty today, according to Michaela White of CHS Hedging, but should hover around unchanged. “A well-respected crop scout left both his Brazilian and Argentine corn crop estimates unchanged at 100.0 million tonnes and 47.5 million tonnes respectively,” she said.
“Corn markets will remain more supported than soybeans given the early bean harvest in Brazil versus the later corn harvest,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “U.S. corn offers remain the cheapest on this side of the globe. I expect exports and wheat prices to support corn but low bean prices won't let them run away.”