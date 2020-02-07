“The corn market traded in positive territory on a bout of short covering ahead of the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The March contract traded in a nine-cent trading range this week. Fresh news was light and optimism over Phase One Trade Agreement purchases swayed back and forth all week. Non-threatening weather in South America weighed on prices.”
Corn sales were running behind last year’s pace and the USDA’s projections, as analysts watched for fresh positive news to support corn markets. “For the week ended Jan. 30, U.S. Corn sales are running 29% behind a year ago, shipments 42% behind with the USDA forecasting a 14% decline,” ADM Investor Services said.