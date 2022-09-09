 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmer selling seemed to pick up with December 22 corn closing at its highest levels since late June., according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging Insights.

Brazil is still processing the documentation from firms interested in exporting corn to China, as well as preparing to inspect grain warehouses at ports, Once this process is concluded and the information is sent to the Chinese, Brazil will remove the final obstacles to be able to export, according to ADM Investor Services.

