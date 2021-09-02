 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

  • Updated

“This year prices are still high and with Dec futures trading at 5.25 the value per acre is still high and significant,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, the confusion factor for this year is that Dec corn futures have traded at 5.50 in each of the last five months. Therefore, farmers have had multiple opportunities to sell.”

"The corn market finished mixed with the front few months drawing light strength from the wheat and soybeans market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are ideas that the USDA’s August yield estimate of 174.6 could be the lowest we see. Especially after the recent rain events moving across the US Midwest over the past week or two.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Tight supplies in the U.S. along with tightening world grain prices suggest that corn prices, while choppy, could also remain mostly range bo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“A lot of rain on the radar today is impressive, yet likely late for many to do much good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rain on August 26 is s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on ideas that the crop has improved from the recent rain events. Additional pressure stemmed from disruptions at …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There was some end-of-month position squaring today, as the corn market lost just under a dime in most contracts, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Despite a friendly August Supply/Demand report and weaker Weekly Crop Ratings last week, corn prices are struggling as harvest approaches, Tot…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News