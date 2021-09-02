“This year prices are still high and with Dec futures trading at 5.25 the value per acre is still high and significant,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, the confusion factor for this year is that Dec corn futures have traded at 5.50 in each of the last five months. Therefore, farmers have had multiple opportunities to sell.”
"The corn market finished mixed with the front few months drawing light strength from the wheat and soybeans market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are ideas that the USDA’s August yield estimate of 174.6 could be the lowest we see. Especially after the recent rain events moving across the US Midwest over the past week or two.”