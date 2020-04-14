A more favorable U.S. two-week Midwest weather outlook offered resistance to corn, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“U.S. corn seeding is 3% done versus 4% average,” he said. “Gains were made in Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri. Next week there could be two weather events, but both could drop less than an inch of rain.”
“The corn market traded on the defensive from lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “… Sharp reductions in demand for ethanol from travel restrictions domestically and internationally. There are concerns about possible reductions in feedstuffs for livestock with sharp weakness in the cattle and hog markets, along with meat plant closures.”