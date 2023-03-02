People are also reading…
“May corn traded both sides of unchanged but couldn’t manage a higher settlement to follow up yesterday’s gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. "Volume was back to normal, after being much higher during the 5 days of sell off. The dollar was up 500 points, and export sales were disappointing. Dec corn settled up 1 ¼ cents.”
“Lack of confirmation of fresh sales to China along with a weak export sales report allowed grain prices to pull back from the morning highs,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Uncertainty surrounding an extension of the Black Sea Grain deal also provided support. The current deal expires March 18 with no talks to extend the deal currently scheduled.”