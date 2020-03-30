Corn markets are short 157,000 contracts right now on the speculative funds, but there are reports that China may buy “as much as $800 mln of U.S. ethanol under Phase 1,” Richard Plackemeier said, but that could be delayed until COVID-19 passes.
The U.S. is one of the most inexpensive corn markets out of major global exporters, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “It's no wonder that China is buying U.S. corn, and it's perfectly reasonable to assume this continuing given (1) the S.A. production likely being curbed from February USDA estimates and (2) if both Russia and Ukraine shut-down/limit exportable supplies of grains--which would include wheat & corn,” he said.