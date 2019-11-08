The markets rallied on corn “right out of the gate” after the report, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. The report didn’t change harvested acres, and with a downed yield, it was counteracted by declines in demand. “We are seeing supply come down, but also seeing demand come down.”
“The fact the decline was not as much as the bulls hoped for and at the same time USDA dropped demand to offset the lower supply offered resistance,” ADM Investor Services said. “New U.S. export sales to the known helped and already strong basis.”